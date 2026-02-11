India–UK ink Social Security pact to boost skilled worker mobility

New Delhi: India and the UK have entered into a Social Security Agreement that eases the process of how assignments are carried out between the two nations. Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, and Lindy Cameron, the UK’s High Commissioner in India, signed the agreement on Tuesday in New Delhi.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the SSA is an extension of an attempt to safeguard Indian professionals who are sent to other countries for a limited duration, as well as to strengthen the international competitiveness of Indian companies. India has been negotiating similar agreements with other countries to ensure that the social security net for its overseas staff is uninterrupted.

The SSA that this builds on has been developed with various commitments made during the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between India and the UK, signed in July 2025, where both countries have agreed to conclude a social security agreement.

Key Terms: “Employees who are nationals of either country and on temporary assignments abroad for up to 36 months will be exempted from dual contributions to social security.” The employees would be able to make contributions to their home country. The agreement is expected to facilitate labour mobility, as well as cooperation between the Indian and UK economies in the service sector, by leveraging the skills and innovative assets of both countries. The SSA will come into force along with CETA, which is expected to launch in the first half of the year.

The pact, once operationalised, will also be available on the websites of the Ministry of External Affairs and the.

The stakeholders will have access to it and will be able to draw the Certificate of Coverage (CoC) to avail benefits for exemption from dual contribution.