India’s wind energy capacity likely to reach 107 GW by 2030: GWEC

New Delhi: India’s wind energy capacity is estimated to reach 107 GW by 2030, compared to the government target of 100 GW, according to a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) released on Tuesday.

The latest report, Wind at the Core: Driving India’s Green Ambitions and International Influence, was unveiled in the presence of New & Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi.

The report details how installed wind capacity in India can more than double from 51 GW at present to 107 GW by 2030, in line with state-level Resource Adequacy Plans (RAP).

This is pivotal to help India achieve the least cost pathway for a successful energy transition.

Further, reports from organisations like NREL, IEA, WRI, and Lawrence Berkeley recommend even higher wind capacity (121-164 GW) by 2030.

Addressing grid concerns, strengthening RPO compliance, and aligning bidding processes with state offtake needs could push installations toward the full potential, the report stated.

On the occasion, Sarangi said that about 30 GW of wind energy projects are in different stages of implementation, which would be operational over the next couple of years and hoped that this year, India will be adding six to seven GW of wind energy capacity.

India is now the third-largest wind manufacturing hub and is set to meet 10 per cent of global demand and will create 1,54,000 new jobs (Scaling annual installations to 15 GW), the report noted.

According to industry data, last year, India recorded 3GW of wind energy equipment exports, while the global size of the export market was 117 GW, which would be 135 GW this year.

Industry data also indicates that 60 per cent of the wind energy export market is contributed by China.

About the impact of the US tariff on renewable energy equipment manufacturers in India, Sarangi said solar and wind exports to the US from India are not very high.

“I don’t think there will be a significant impact on industries (RE in India),” he added.

Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said, “We are committed to installing 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, including 100 GW wind. With wind expected to contribute nearly a quarter of the renewable mix, India is not only building clean energy infrastructure, but we are also building the future”.