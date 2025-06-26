India’s top 7 housing mkts see 11% rise in prices & 20% fall in sales during April-June: Anarock

New Delhi: Housing prices rose 11 per cent annually in the April-June quarter across the top seven cities, leading to a 20 per cent fall in sales, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock on Thursday released the data, which showed an estimated 20 per cent decline in housing sales to 96,285 units during the April-June quarter across seven major cities from 1,20,335 units in the year-ago period.

Housing sales declined in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata. The demand increased only in Chennai.

Earlier this week, PropEquity data estimated a 19 per cent fall in sales this quarter.

On reasons for subdued demand, Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, “The second quarter of 2025 was a rollercoaster for the Indian housing market, rocked by major military actions at home and abroad. The war-like climate pushed homebuyers into wait-and-watch mode, compounding the impact of soaring property prices over the past two years.”

With domestic tensions easing and the RBI’s repo rate cut injecting fresh optimism, he said buyer sentiment is rebounding.

As per the Anarock data, the average residential prices rose by 11 per cent annually in the top 7 cities during April-June this year.

NCR saw the highest 27 per cent yearly jump, followed by Bengaluru with 12 per cent and Hyderabad with 11 per cent average price jumps.

On the demand side, housing sales in Delhi-NCR fell 14 per cent in April-June to 14,255 units from 16,550 units in the year-ago period.

In MMR, the sales declined 25 per cent to 31,275 units from 41,540 units.

Bengaluru witnessed an 8 per cent fall in sales to 15,120 units from 16,355 units, while Pune saw a 27 per cent fall to 15,410 units from 21,145 units.

In Hyderabad, sales dropped 27 per cent to 11,040 units from 15,085 units.

Housing sales in Kolkata decreased 23 per cent to 3,525 units from 4,560 units.

However, housing sales in Chennai rose 11 per cent to 5,660 units during April-June 2025 from 5,100 units in the same period last year.

Realtors’ body CREDAI-MCHI President Domnic Romell said, “A marginal dip in Q2 property sales across key cities is a cyclical and expected.”

Moderation in sales is less about affordability and more about market consolidation, he added. “In MMR, overall demand remains resilient with over 38,000 units registered in the first five months of 2025 alone, indicating sustained end-user interest,” Romell said.

He attributed the fall in demand to geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuating global capital flows, and delayed project launches due to environmental and compliance approvals.

“However, we anticipate renewed momentum in the weeks to come, supported by a strong pipeline of new launches, rising income levels, and ongoing infrastructure investments,” Romell said.