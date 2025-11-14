India’s textile exports to 111 nations record 10% rise in H1 FY26: Govt

New Delhi: India’s textile exports to 111 countries recorded a 10 per cent year-on-year growth during April-September, demonstrating remarkable resilience in the first half of the financial year despite global headwinds and tariff-related challenges in major markets, the government said.

These 111 markets contributed $8,489.08 million during April-September 2025, compared to $7,718.55 million in the previous year, reflecting a 10 per cent growth and an absolute increase of $770.3 million, the textile ministry said on Wednesday.

Overall, India’s global exports of textiles, apparel and made-ups grew marginally by 0.1 per cent during April-September 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Some of the large export markets for India, which clocked impressive growth rates, were the UAE (14.5 per cent), the UK (1.5 per cent), Japan (19 per cent), Germany (2.9 per cent), Spain (9 per cent) and France (9.2 per cent).

On the other hand, some of the other markets that recorded higher growth rates were Egypt (27 per cent), Saudi Arabia (12.5 per cent), Hong Kong (69 per cent) etc.

The key sectors driving this growth included Ready-Made Garments (RMG) of all Textiles, with 3.42 per cent growth, and Jute, with 5.56 per cent growth. India’s continued expansion into non-traditional markets reinforces the government’s policy focus on export diversification, value addition, and global market integration under the “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”

initiatives.