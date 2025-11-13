MillenniumPost
India’s textile & apparel exports show resilience amid global headwinds

BY Mpost Bureau13 Nov 2025 12:40 AM IST

New Delhi: India’s textile and apparel sector, including handicrafts, has shown strong resilience in the first half of FY 2025-26 despite global economic headwinds and tariff-related challenges in key markets.

According to official data, India’s overall exports of textiles, apparel and made-ups grew marginally by 0.1 per cent during April–September 2025 compared to the same period last year. Several major destinations reported impressive gains — exports to the UAE rose by 14.5 per cent, Japan (19%), Spain (9%), France (9.2%), Germany (2.9%), and the UK by 1.5 per cent.

Emerging markets such as Egypt (27%), Saudi Arabia (12.5%), and Hong Kong (69%) also witnessed significant growth. Collectively, exports to 111 markets amounted to USD 8,489.08 million, up 10 per cent from USD 7,718.55 million a year earlier — an increase of USD 770.3 million.

Key growth drivers included Ready-Made Garments (3.42%) and Jute products (5.56%). Officials said the performance underscores the industry’s adaptability and supports the government’s push for export diversification and value addition under the “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

