India’s tablet market dips 32.3% in first half of 2025

New Delhi: India’s tablet PC market declined by 32.3 per cent to 2.15 million units in the first half of 2025 due to reduction in government funded manifesto programme, market research firm IDC said in a report on Thursday.

Despite a dip in shipments, Samsung led the market with 41.3 per cent share, followed by Lenovo with 12.3 per cent and Apple with 11.8 per cent market share, according to International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

“India’s tablet market (including both detachable and slate tablets) shipped 2.15 million units in the first half of 2025 (1H25), marking a 32.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) decline. The market experienced a deeper contraction in 2Q25, with shipments down 42.1 per cent YoY, following an 18.4 per cent YoY decline in the first quarter of 2025,” the report said.

The detachable tablet segment grew by 18.9 per cent YoY, the slate tablet category declined sharply by 44.4 per cent YoY, pulling down overall volumes.

“The downturn is largely attributed to a drop in commercial shipments, primarily driven by a reduction in government-funded manifesto programs, which historically represent a significant portion of the commercial segment," the report said.

Samsung led the market in both the commercial segment (47.9 per cent) and the consumer segment (37.6 per cent). Samsung's dominance was driven by public sector education projects and an aggressive inventory push, particularly targeting online channels.

Samsung retained its lead in India’s tablet market in Q2 2025 with a 40.8 per cent share, powered by public sector education projects and aggressive online channel pushes, according to IDC. Lenovo ranked second with 12.3 per cent market share, boosted by strong traction in the commercial, SMB, and enterprise segments.

Apple followed at 11.8 per cent, supported by new iPad launches and student discounts that lifted its consumer share to 14.4 per cent. In the commercial space, Apple gained 7.3 per cent overall, including 20.1 per cent in enterprise.

Xiaomi held 11.4 per cent share, while Acer stood at 9.1 per cent. Acer, however, faced steep declines, with shipments plunging 73 per cent year-on-year in the first half.