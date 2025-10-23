India’s smartphone market rings 3% growth in Jul-Sept

New Delhi: India’s smartphone market grew 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of the calendar year 2025, reaching 48.4 million units shipped, as per the latest research from Omdia, which cautioned that despite early momentum, gains are unlikely to sustain into a strong year-end.

The modest growth was driven by a wave of new launches in July and August, retail incentivisation and an earlier festive season that pulled forward inventory flows, Omdia said. Vendors filled the channels with new stocks in expectation of a high-demand festive period.

India’s smartphone market rose 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, touching 48.4 million units shipped, Omdia said in a release.

Put simply, shipped units refer to devices that have left the factory premises and been sent to channel or distributors, for sale in the market.

According to Omdia, vivo (excluding iQOO) extended its lead in the market with 9.7 million units shipped (20% market share), while Samsung ranked second with 6.8 million units (14%) followed by Xiaomi in the third spot, narrowly overtaking OPPO (excluding OnePlus), with both vendors shipping 6.5 million units. Apple returned to the top five with 4.9 million units.