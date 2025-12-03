India’s smartphone exports to US up 3x to $1.47 bn in Oct

New Delhi: India’s smartphone exports to the US more than three-fold year-on-year to $1.47 billion in October despite global challenges, according to the government data.

The export stood at $0.46 billion in October last year.

Cumulatively, smartphone exports to the United States surged to $10.78 billion during April-October this fiscal from $3.60 billion in the year-ago period, the data showed.

The shipments were registering a decline on a monthly basis, but now they have rebounded.

It was $1.65 billion in April and $2.29 billion in May. But, exports fell to $1.99 billion in June, $1.52 billion in July, $0.96 billion in August and $0.88 billion in September.

This momentum held firm even as tariff-related uncertainties threatened to weigh on demand and pricing, an official said.

However, on a year-on-year basis, these exports to the US were registering positive growth.

It was $0.66 billion in April last year, and $0.76 billion in May 2024, $0.59 billion in June last year, $0.49 billion in July 2024, $0.39 billion in August last year and $0.26 billion in September 2024.

According to data, India’s worldwide smartphone exports rose from $10.68 billion to $15.95 billion in April-October 2025, marking a 49.35 per cent expansion.

The world market consistently showed strong double-digit growth, led by solid gains in May (66.54 per cent to $2.96 billion), June (66.61 per cent to $2.68 billion), and September (82.27 per cent to $1.68 billion), signalling India’s growing integration into global supply chains.

The ability to achieve positive growth despite tariff pressures in the US reflects India’s strategic advantages, scale efficiencies, improved production-linked incentives, deepening vendor ecosystems, and sustained investment from global smartphone majors, the official said.