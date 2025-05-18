India’s smartphone exports surge by 55% to $24.14 billion in 2024-25

New Delhi: India’s smartphone exports surged nearly fivefold to the US and about fourfold to Japan in the past three years, propelling the segment to surpass petroleum products and diamonds as the country’s top exported goods, according to government data.

The smartphone exports rose by 55 per cent to $24.14 billion in 2024-25 from $15.57 billion in 2023-24 and $10.96 billion in 2022-23.

In the last fiscal, the top five nations where India registered the highest growth in smartphone exports were the US, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, and Czech Republic.

Exports to the US alone rose from $2.16 billion in 2022-23 to $5.57 billion in 2023-24 and $10.6 billion in 2024-25.

A significant export growth has also been registered with Japan where shipments surged from $120 million in 2022-23 to $520 million in FY25. “This rapid ascent has propelled smartphones to become one of India’s top exported goods, overtaking traditional leaders like petroleum products and diamonds for the first time,” a commerce ministry official said.

Over the past three years, exports from the sector has experienced a healthy surge, transforming the country into a major global manufacturing and export hub, the official said.

This growth is underpinned by government initiatives such as the PLI scheme, which has spurred investments, scaled up local production, and integrated India more deeply into global value chains. Exports to the Netherlands increased to $2.2 billion in the last fiscal from $1.07 billion in FY23. Similarly, shipments to Italy rose to $1.26 billion from $720 million. To the Czech Republic, shipments rose to $1.17 billion from $650 million, the data showed.