India’s Russian oil imports fell 8.4% in April to September

New Delhi: India’s imports of Russian oil fell 8.4 per cent on year between April to September due to narrower discounts and tighter supplies, prompting refiners to increase purchases from the Middle East and the US, trade sources and shipping data showed.

India imported about 1.75 million bpd of Russian oil in the first half of FY26. September imports remained flat at 1.6 million bpd from August but were 14.2 per cent lower than a year earlier. Private refiners Reliance Industries & Nayara Energy hiked Russian oil intake, while state-run refiners cut purchases.

The decline comes amid US pressure to reduce Russian oil imports. Washington has doubled tariffs on Indian goods, with officials linking lower duties and a trade deal to India cutting Russian crude buys.

India’s crude imports from the US rose 6.8 per cent to about 213,000 bpd in April-September. A government official said the higher US energy imports align with ongoing trade negotiations, Reuters reported.

Overall, India imported 4.88 million bpd of oil in September, 1 per cent lower than August but 3.5 per cent higher on year. Russia’s share in India’s oil imports fell to 36 per cent from 40 per cent, while the Middle East’s share rose to 45 per cent, lifting OPEC’s overall contribution to 49 per cent.