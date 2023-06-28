‘India’s roads network grows 59% in last 9 years’

New Delhi: The network of roads in India grew 59 pc in the last nine years to become the second largest in the world after the US, Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.



India’s road network has reached 1,45,240 km at present from 91,287 km in 2013-14, the minister said while addressing a conference on ‘9 years achievements of government’ in the national capital.

In the last nine years, developments happened across all sectors, which have changed the picture of the country. In this sector, India’s road network became the second largest in the world after the US, he said.

The minister further informed that the revenues from tolls rose to Rs 41,342 crore in FY23 from Rs 4,770 crore in 2013-14.

The government aims to increase the toll revenue to Rs 1,30,000 crore by 2020, Gadkari said.

The usage of fastags has helped in reducing the waiting time at the toll plazas to 47 seconds, and various measures to reduce it further to below 30 seconds, he noted.

He also said that, in the last nine years, the 4-lane NH increased about two-fold to 44,654 km from 18,371 km in 2013-14.

Speaking to reporters, Gadkari said special emphasis is being laid on the expansion of the road highway network in the Northeast region. Projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are being carried out in the region.

He also said 670 roadside facilities are being developed with a view to provide a pleasant experience along the NHs.

The minister said “under the NHAI’s INviT (Infrastructure Investment Trust) model, a bond issue was launched and garnered tremendous response. Within the first day of its availability on the Mumbai Stock Exchange, the bond witnessed seven times

oversubscription.

Gadkari urged investors to consider investing in NHAI INviT, which offers an attractive interest rate of 8.05 per cent, surpassing traditional bank rates.

The ministry has utilised 30 lakh tons of garbage in road construction for the Delhi Ring Road project, demonstrating a proactive approach towards waste management and sustainable infrastructure development.

He also highlighted the introduction of bamboo crash barriers, which provide enhanced strength and durability while generating employment opportunities and promoting environmental sustainability.