‘India’s power demand to grow above 70% by 2032’

New Delhi: India’s power demand is expected to grow by over 70 per cent over the next decade with a strong focus on non-hydropower renewable sources, a report said on Tuesday.

The coal-powered generation will still account for a majority of production by 2032, illustrating the country’s heavy reliance on the coal sector, BMI, a division of Fitch Group, said in a report. “We forecast India’s electricity generation to grow by over 70 per cent over the next decade, marking the largest increase among the world’s largest electricity producers. India will see a strong focus on non-hydropower renewable forms of electricity generation, which we expect to account for 16.9 per cent of total generation by 2032,” it said.

The strong long-term expansion of electricity demand will support power production growth, ensuring that consumption demands are met.