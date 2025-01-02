India’s power consumption up nearly 6% to 130.40 bn units

New Delhi: India's power consumption rose nearly 6 per cent to 130.40 billion units (BU) in December as compared to the year-ago month. In December 2023, power consumption was 123.17 BU, as per government data. The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 224.16 GW in December 2024 from 213.62 GW in the year-ago period.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023. According to government estimates, peak power demand is expected to touch 270 GW in the summer of 2025.