India’s power consumption rises slightly to 131.54 BU in Feb

New Delhi: India’s power consumption grew marginally to 131.54 billion units (BU) in February, higher than 127.34 BU in the year-ago period, according to the government data. However, the two figures are not comparable, as 2024 was a leap year.

According to official data, power consumption was 127.34 BU in February 2024.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 238.14 GW from 222 GW in February 2024. The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Last year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May 2024, while 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June 2024. The ministry had also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW in the summer of 2024.

According to government estimates, peak power demand is expected to touch 270 GW in the summer of 2025.

Experts opine that power demand and consumption will increase in March, which is expected to be hotter than usual, due to the use of fans, coolers and air conditioners.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), India is likely to experience a warmer than usual March, with a good number of heat wave days. IMD has projected that monthly maximum temperatures for March are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country, except some southernmost parts of Peninsular India.

The prediction for a warmer March comes as the country experienced the warmest February since 1901, with a mean temperature of 22.04 degrees Celsius, which was 1.34 degrees above the normal of 20.70 degrees.

It has also been projected that during the March to May season of 2025, an above-normal number of heatwave days are likely over most parts of the country except over northeast India, extreme north India and southwestern and southern parts of Peninsular India.