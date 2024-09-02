India’s power consumption declines 4.7% in August

New Delhi: India’s power consumption declined 4.7 per cent to 144.21 billion units (BU) in August compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to the above normal rainfall across the country which reduced the use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the country recorded 287.1 mm of rainfall in August, which is about 16 per cent higher than the normal 248.1 mm.

In August 2023, the power consumption stood at 151.32 billion units, according to official data.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also contracted to 216.68 GW in August 2024 against 236.29 GW in the year-ago month.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250GW in May this year.

The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.