India’s mobile phone exports increase 95% to $1.8 billion in September 2025, says ICEA

New Delhi: India’s mobile phone exports jumped 95 per cent year-on-year to over $1.8 billion in September 2025, according to estimates by India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

Despite August and September being traditionally slow months for exports due to production adjustments and seasonal shipment cycles, the strong performance demonstrates the robust ecosystem that has taken shape in the country, ICEA said in a statement.

“During April-September 2025, mobile phone exports are estimated to be $13.5 billion, compared to $8.5 billion during the same period last year, marking a growth of over 60 per cent. This confirms that India’s mobile phone manufacturing sector continues to build scale, efficiency, and reliability – the three pillars of sustained global competitiveness,” it added.

The US, UAE, Austria, the Netherlands, and the UK remain India’s top mobile phone export destinations.

Notably, exports to the US surged from $3.1 billion in April-September 2024 to an estimated $9.4 billion during the same period in 2025, an increase of nearly 200 per cent.

The US alone accounted for nearly 70 per cent of total exports during this period, compared to 37 per cent a year ago.