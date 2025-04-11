India’s mobile phone exports cross record `2 lakh crore

New Delhi: India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), on Friday announced that mobile phone exports from India have crossed an all-time high of Rs 2,00,000 crore in FY25. This marks a 55 per cent growth over the Rs 1,29,000 crore recorded in FY24. In a historic first, smartphones have now become India’s single largest export commodity (Smartphones now rank 1st among India’s top export commodities), signalling an unprecedented Make in India success.

The phenomenal surge in exports is driven primarily by the strategic implementation of the PLI Scheme, which has transformed India into one of the world’s fastest-growing mobile manufacturing hubs. The scheme has attracted substantial global investments, enhancing India’s competitiveness, scale, and capability to integrate deeply into Global Value Chains (GVCs). The export momentum is led by global companies such as Apple and Samsung, which have scaled their manufacturing operations significantly in India. As a result, India’s mobile phone production is estimated to have reached Rs 5,25,000 crore in FY25, up significantly from Rs 4,22,000 crore in FY24.

Highlighting the significance of this landmark achievement, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, stated “Crossing Rs 2,00,000 crore in smartphone exports marks a strategic shift in India’s role in global electronics manufacturing. Smartphones are now India’s largest export commodity. This reflects the growing strength and maturity of India’s electronics sector. The PLI scheme has played a central role in this transformation. It has helped build scale, attract leading global investments, and position India as a competitive and reliable manufacturing base for the world.”

Addressing disabilities related to cost competitiveness, infrastructure, logistics, and tariffs remain ICEA’s topmost priority, as it continues to advocate strategic policies aligned with the government’s vision of making India globally competitive.