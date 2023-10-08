India’s mobile phone exports almost doubled to $5.5 bn till August FY24

New Delhi: Mobile phone exports from India almost doubled to $5.5 billion, about Rs 45,700 crore, till August this financial year, according to industry body ICEA’s estimates.

ICEA said, mobile phone exports from India between April-August 2023 was around $3 billion, about Rs 24,850 crore. A source said, with Apple exported mobile phones worth more than Rs 23,000 crore, thereby accounting for a little over half of the total export.

An email query sent to Apple did not elicit any reply.

Commenting on the overall mobile phone export, ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo told PTI that mobile phone exports from India continue to buck the overall trend of muted global trade by registering a massive growth of more than 80 per cent.

“India continues to strive hard to be a preferred location for GVCs. It is work in progress but the trend is positive,” Mohindroo said.

According to ICEA estimates, mobile phone exports from India have doubled to surpass Rs 90,000 crore, about $11.12 billion, in the financial year (FY) 2022-23, from Rs 45,000 crore in FY22.