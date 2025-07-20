India’s millet standard gains recognition at 88th Codex Executive Committee meet in Rome

New Delhi: India’s initiative to develop international standards for millets received notable recognition during the 88th session of the Executive Committee of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CCEXEC88), held at the FAO Headquarters in Rome from July 14 to 18.

The Codex Executive Committee reviewed the progress of India-led work on formulating a group standard for whole millet grains, an agenda approved last year at CAC47.

Chaired by India with co-chairs from Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal, the project represents a South-South collaborative model focused on elevating the nutritional and trade value of millets globally. The terms of reference for the millet standards were finalised earlier this year at the 11th Session of the Codex Committee on Cereals, Pulses and Legumes (CCCPL11), further cementing India’s leadership in the domain.

The Committee also endorsed India’s work on the proposed standard for fresh dates, a recommendation from the Codex Committee on Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (CCFFV23) held in February.

These standards are now slated for approval at the upcoming 48th session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC48) in November 2025. Additionally, India will serve as co-chair in developing standards for fresh turmeric and broccoli, thereby expanding its influence in horticultural codification.

India played an active role in discussions on the Codex Strategic Plan 2026–2031, particularly advocating for SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) Key Performance Indicators. It emphasised the importance of outcome-based monitoring, calling for more nuanced metrics aligned with tangible improvements in food safety systems.

As an elected member of the Executive Committee, India was represented at the high-level meeting inaugurated by senior FAO and WHO officials, including Godfrey Magwenzi and Dr. Jeremy Farrar. Dr. Allan Azegele, Chairperson of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, and Secretary Sarah Cahill also presided over the deliberations. The Indian delegation also highlighted its capacity-building programmes for neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Timor-Leste.