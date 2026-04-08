India’s logistics cost slips to ‘single digit’: Gadkari

New Delhi: Logistics cost in India has slipped to single digits, helped by the rapid expansion of expressways and economic corridors, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.



Addressing the BME Conclave 2026, Gadkari said that a recent report prepared by IIT Chennai, IIT Kanpur and IIM Bangalore has revealed that India’s construction of expressways and economic corridors has helped reduce the country’s logistics cost to 10 per cent from 16 per cent earlier.

“That report came 4-5 months ago. Now, I can say with full confidence that India’s logistics cost has come down to 9 per cent...now, India’s export market will be more competitive,” he said.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister said logistics cost is 12 per cent in the US, 12 per cent in European countries and 8 to 10 per cent in China.

About India’s automobile sector, he said, “Our target is to make India’s automobile industry the number 1 in the world”.