India’s largest semiconductor factory to be built in Assam, says Vaishnaw

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Railways and Information & Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that India’s largest and most advanced semiconductor plant is being established in Assam on the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya Devi.

The project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India and the transformation of the North East into an economic powerhouse.

The minister, during his visit to review the construction of the plant, described the initiative as the cornerstone of the “Ashta Lakshmi” states’ development.

He said the semiconductor industry is poised to make India future-ready and competitive globally.

“This plant will be a matter of immense pride because ‘made in Assam’ chips will power automobile industries in Japan, the USA, and Germany,” he said.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025. However, the production will begin in 2026. It is anticipated to engage around 40,000 employees. Thorough housing facilities and an electronic city are also under construction. All these facilities will help the workforce.

Vaishnaw complimented Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for careful planning about the project and ensuring it advanced at breakneck speed.

The ultra-modern plant represents a leap in India’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and signifies the North East’s integration into the global high-tech supply chain. In this regard, the region will be at the forefront of India’s journey to become a world leader in semiconductor technology.