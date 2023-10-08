India’s largest seaport at Mundra celebrates 25 yrs of operations

New Delhi: India’s largest seaport at Mundra in Gujarat celebrated 25 years of operations, with the company chairman and billionaire Gautam Adani saying the might of a nation’s logistics not only lies in its ships and cargo but also in its ability to weave dreams and ambitions.

Mundra port is one of the world’s largest ports, with over 260 million tonnes capacity. It handled over 155 million tonnes in fiscal 2022-23, nearly 11 per cent of India’s maritime cargo.

As much as 33 per cent of India’s container traffic flows through the port and it has contributed over Rs 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer since inception. “Since berthing its first ship, MT Alpha on October 7, 1998, the port has consistently demonstrated a visionary approach, unwavering ambition and impeccable execution, positioning itself as one of the premier and technologically advanced ports on the global map,” the company said in a statement.

Emerging as a crucial trade gateway, Mundra Port has grown into a multimodal hub that drives trade and fortifies economic progression. “Mundra is also the EXIM gateway for container traffic. In fact, 33 per cent of India’s container traffic flows through the port across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers from the northern hinterland to Mundra,” the statement said.

Commenting on the occasion, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said, “Mundra, for me, is much more than just a port. It is the beachhead of a horizon of possibilities for the entire Adani Group.

“25 years ago, when we started the journey, we dreamt of a beacon that would represent India’s march forward. The heartbeat of this commitment resonates not just in Mundra but throughout the nation and echoes in the confidence of every stakeholder who had the faith to sail on this journey with us.

“As we mark our silver jubilee, Mundra stands as a testament to the wonders that can unfurl when foresight, tenacity and a united community converge. Along with our employees and partners, we did not merely construct a port; we sculpted an emblem of global excellence, transforming an entire region and crafting new blueprints. Our confidence has never been higher and Mundra will continue to trailblaze, setting benchmarks on the global canvas,” he said.

Adani also posted on X on the occasion. “The might of a nation’s logistics not only lies in its ships and cargo but also in its ability to weave dreams and ambitions, and unite those who champion its cause. As Mundra Port turns 25, we raise a toast to the countless souls who have been pivotal to its success.”

Adani Port and Special Economic Zone CEO Karan Adani said, multidimensional transformation has been seen at Mundra in just 25 years.

“What was once barren is now India’s EXIM gateway and an extraordinary global hub for trade and commerce. I would say, very confidently, that we have succeeded in creating a powerful catalyst for India’s growth and I also believe that our journey has just begun,” he said.

As the nation’s largest commercial port, spread over 35,000 acres, Mundra boasts of facilities including the largest coal, natural gas, and auto terminals. Its deep draft and all-weather capabilities ensure efficient cargo evacuation and minimal turnaround time. Mundra Port has been at the forefront of eco-conscious activities, from green initiatives to sustainable operational methods.