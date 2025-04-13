India’s iPhone, smartphone exports to US have 20% tariff edge over China after exemption: Industry body

New Delhi: Export of iPhones, smartphones, tablets, laptops from India to the US will be cheaper by 20 per cent compared to those shipped from China following the exemptions given by the Trump administration, industry body ICEA said on Sunday. The US government on Saturday exempted smartphones, tablets, laptops, and some other electronic devices from the new taxes.

“China still has 20 per cent of iPhones, laptops, tablets, and watches. Only reciprocal tariff has been removed for China. India has zero tariff on iPhones and all smartphones, laptops and tablets exported to the US. Vietnam also has zero tariff on all Samsung and other smartphones, laptops and tablets exported to the US. So India and Vietnam are similarly placed on tariffs on these products and both enjoy a 20 per cent tariff advantage over China,” ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

India Cellular and Electronics Association represents major smartphone companies and their manufacturers, including Apple, Foxconn, Dixon, etc.

Apple’s iPhone ecosystem in India has become the largest job creator in India and is one of the top exported items from the country. According to ICEA, mobile phone exports from India have crossed an all-time high of Rs 2 lakh crore in 2024-25, registering a 55 per cent growth over the Rs 1.29 lakh crore recorded in 2023-24.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that iPhones alone accounted for Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of exports in the smartphone segment.

The reciprocal tariff regime announced by US President Donald Trump had raised concerns on Apple’s iPhone production plan in China and India.

However, in a relief for the sector, the Trump administration on Saturday (as per Indian Standard Time) said they will exclude electronics like smartphones and laptops from reciprocal tariffs imposed on China as well as on other countries.