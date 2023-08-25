India’s growth journey will shape world’s future: Chandrasekaran

New Delhi: India is well positioned to lead the global transitions of digital and artificial intelligence, energy, value supply chains, and the country’s growth journey will shape the world’s future, B20 India Chair N Chandrasekaran said on Friday.

In his address to the B20 Summit India 2023 here, Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Tata Sons, asserted that India stands as a beacon of growth and positively stands out in the global economy, which is facing strong headwinds, tightest rate cycle in decades and record levels

of public debt.

“The world is currently navigating through three important fundamental transitions. The first is the digital and artificial intelligence transition; the second, energy transition and the third, a global value supply chain transition. India is extremely well positioned to lead in all the three,” Chandrasekaran said.

India, over the last decade has created a “fantastic digital infrastructure” and has proven public services delivery at large scale, Chandrasekaran pointed out, adding “all of us who live here make our payments only digitally. I don’t think any of us carry cash. Not a day goes without looking for multiple

OTPs”.

With the kind of success in digital infrastructure coupled with a strong talent base, he said,”It is very natural for us to make and lead this

transition.”

On the energy transition, the Tata Sons chairman said,”Most of the energy we need over the next three decades, that’s almost two-thirds or three-fourths of the energy we need, we will have to create. So India will be creating the new energy for growth and will not be substituting the old energy.”

So that makes it easy to transition and more importantly, that makes it most exciting and economically more interesting for all investors, Chandrasekaran said.

On global value supply chain, Chandrasekaran said,”The current geopolitical shifts and a large domestic market in India and the global presence of companies in India and the strong talent base that we have make it very compelling for India to lead the creation of an alternative

supply chain.”