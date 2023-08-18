India’s forex stocks rise $708 mn to $602.16 bn

Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped $708 million to $602.161 billion for the week ended August 11, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

This is the first increase in the kitty after declining for three consecutive weeks. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined $2.417 billion to $601.453 billion.

In October 2021, the country’s foreign exchange reserves touched an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since

last year.

For the week ended August 11, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $999 million to $534.399 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Gold reserves were down $340 million to $44.34 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $51 million to $18.324 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF was down $2 million to $5.098 billion in the reporting week, as per the apex bank data.