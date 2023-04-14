India’s forex stocks rise $6.30 bn to $584.75 bn

Mumbai: India’s forex reserves increased by $6.306 billion to $584.755 billion for the week ended April 7, the RBI said on Friday.

In the last reporting week, the forex kitty snapped a two-week rising trend to decline by $329 million to 578.45 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country’s forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused by global developments.

For the week ended April 7, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.74 billion to $514.431 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Gold reserves rose by $1.496 billion to $46.696 billion, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $58 million to $18.45 billion, the apex bank said.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF was up by $13 million to $5.178 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.