India’s forex stocks drop $2.54 billion to $635.721 billion

Mumbai: Snapping the three-week rising streak, India’s forex reserves dropped by $2.54 billion to $635.721 billion in the week ended February 14, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had increased by $7.654 billion to $638.261 billion.

For the week ended February 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.515 billion to $539.591 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves, however, increased by $1.942 billion to $74.15 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights were up by $19 million to $17.897 billion. India’s reserve position with the IMF was up by $14 million at $4.083 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.