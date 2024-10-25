India’s forex reserves decline by $2.163 billion to $688.267 billion

Mumbai: India’s forex reserves dropped by $2.163 billion to $688.267 billion for the week ended October 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by $10.746 billion to $690.43 billion in one of the largest declines in the reserves in recent times, the RBI said on Friday.

In the preceding week, the reserves had dropped by $3.709 billion to $701.176 billion. At the end of September, the reserves had hit an all-time high of $704.885 billion.

For the week ended October 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.865 billion to $598.236 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.786 million to $67.444 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $68 million to $18.271 billion, the apex bank said. India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $16 million to $4.316 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.