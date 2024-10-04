India’s forex kitty jumps $12.588 bn to $704.885 bn

Mumbai: India’s forex reserves jumped by $12.588 billion to a new all-time high of $704.885 billion for the week ended September 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The $12.588 billion would be one of the highest weekly rises ever and this is the first time the reserves have crossed the $700 billion mark.

For the week ended September 27, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $10.468 billion to $616.154 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $2.184 billion to $65.796 billion during the week, the central bank said.

The Special Drawing Rights were up by $8 million to $18.547 billion, it said.

India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $71 million to $4.387 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.