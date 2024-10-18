India’s foreign exchange reserves fall $10.746 billion to $690.43 billion

Mumbai: Declining for the second straight week, India’s forex reserves dropped $10.746 billion to $690.43 billion for the week ended October 11 in one of the largest decreases in the kitty in recent times, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by $3.709 billion to $701.176 billion. At the end of September, the reserves had hit an all-time high of $704.885 billion.

For the week ended October 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $10.542 billion to $602.101 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $98 million to $65.658 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $86 million to $18.339 billion, while India’s reserve position with IMF was down by $20 million to $4.333 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.