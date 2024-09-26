‘India’s foodgrain produce hit 332.22 mt in 2023-24’

new delhi: India’s foodgrain production reached a record 332.22 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year ended June, driven by bumper wheat and rice output, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The final estimate for 2023-24 shows an increase of 2.61 million tonnes from the previous year’s 329.6 million tonnes, the ministry said in a statement. Rice production touched a record 137.82 million tonnes, up from 135.75 million tonnes in 2022-23.

Wheat output also hit a high of 113.29 million tonnes as compared to 110.55 million tonne the previous year.

However, pulses production declined to 24.24 million tonnes from 26.05 million tonnes and oilseeds output fell to 39.66 million tonnes from 41.35 million tonnes.

The ministry attributed the decline in pulses, coarse cereals, soybean and cotton production to “drought-like conditions in southern states, including Maharashtra and prolonged dry spell during August especially in Rajasthan”.

Sugarcane production decreased to 453.15 million tonnes from 490.53 million tonnes, and cotton output fell to 32.52 million bales (1 bale equals to 170 kg) from 33.66 million bales.

The foodgrains basket comprises rice, wheat, coarse cereals, millets and pulses.

These estimates are based on information received from states and union territories, the ministry added.