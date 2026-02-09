India’s fisheries sector gets digital and credit boost

New Delhi: India’s fisheries sector, recognised as a “Sunrise Sector”, has transformed from a subsistence activity into a major engine of economic growth, contributing 1.12 per cent to Gross Value Added (GVA) and supporting the livelihoods of nearly 30 million people.

Under the Blue Transformation, India is now the world’s second-largest fish producer and the largest aquaculture producer, accounting for about 8 per cent of global output.

Fish production has nearly doubled over the past decade, reaching a record 197 lakh tonnes in FY25 from 95.79 lakh tonnes in 2013–14, driven largely by inland fisheries, which now account for over 75 per cent of total output. Exports touched Rs 62,408 crore ($7.45 billion) in FY25, with frozen shrimp as the main commodity, while policy support, including GST cuts, has boosted competitiveness.

The Department of Fisheries is focusing on infrastructure, technology adoption, market access, traceability and climate-resilient systems, with a target of raising production to 220 lakh tonnes by FY26.

Digital integration through the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) has been key, registering around 30 lakh stakeholders and enabling access to credit, insurance and markets.

Credit support has expanded through tailored banking products, Kisan Credit Cards for Fisheries, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund, and a Rs 750-crore Credit Guarantee Fund. With digitised loan processing and growing bank participation, the sector is steadily moving towards financial formalisation, sustainable scaling and a resilient Blue Economy.