India’s exports will close fiscal at same level as last year: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal has exuded confidence that during this fiscal, the country’s goods and services export numbers will be at the same level; as it was last year despite slowdown and uncertainties in the global trade.

He also said that the government measures such production-linked incentives schemes and focus on high-quality goods and services would help in containing the country’s trade deficit.

So our trade deficit will be significantly lower than last year.

“I am happy to share with you that we close the current year in March at the same level as last year. We have a little bit of an adjustment between goods and services, but collectively we will be at the same level as last year, which will be a very, very significant achievement given that most developing countries and less developed countries are seeing a fall in their international trade,” Goyal told PTI in an interview.

Cumulatively, the country’s merchandise exports in April-January 2023-24 contracted by 4.89 per cent to %353.92 billion. The estimated value of services exports during the ten-month period stood at %84.45 billion.

In 2022-23, India’s goods and services exports stood at %776 billion.

The war between Russia and Ukraine; Israel-Hamas is impacting global supply chains and the Red Sea crisis has led to significant increase in transportation costs and delay as Indian exporters have to send their consignments through the Cape of Good Hope, encircling Africa.

The minister said that India saw a scorching pace of growth in its international trade in the years between 2021 and 2023.

“We grew by 55 per cent over a period of two years, both in goods and in services’. It went up to %776 billion in only two years. And with growth on both goods and services, we could clearly see that this year is going to be one where we will have to consolidate the gains,” he said.

When asked if the government is thinking of extending some kind of support measures to exports to deal with the crisis, he said the approach of being dependent on the government to resolve all the problems is something that now Indian industry also does not really desire.

“We have been able to change the thinking to bring the confidence in the Indian exporters that we should stand on our own feet. We should not be dependent on the crutches of the government. And I’m glad to share with you that they do not want the crutches of support anymore.

“What we are doing is of course working through the military and the Navy to see that we can give protection to the ships traversing the Red Sea. We are also continuously in dialogue working with the countries in that region and with our own exporters, and very, very mindful and watchful of the situation,” he said.

When asked about the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the minister said it is “very” relevant and will continue to increase in its relevance as the world needs a rules-based trading system, which is

transparent.