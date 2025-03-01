‘India’s exports to US may decline by $2-7 billion in FY26 post reciprocal tariff’

New Delhi: Ind-Ra on Friday said India’s exports to the US may decline by $2 billion to $7 billion in FY26 if the reciprocal tariffs being contemplated by the US is put into place.

India’s exports to the US rose by 5.57 per cent to $59.93 billion during April-December this fiscal. On the other hand, imports during the first nine months of 2024-25 grew by 1.91 per cent to $33.4 billion

The US is the largest trading partner of India from 2021-22 and accounts for about 18 per cent of India’s total goods exports, over 6 per cent in imports and about 11 per cent in bilateral trade. Ind-Ra estimates suggest that should reciprocal tariffs be imposed by the US, India’s exports to the US may decline anywhere between $2 billion and $7 billion in FY26.

“However, the weighted average tariff differential is around 7 percentage point (pp), and a more plausible scenario as per Ind-Ra is a decline in exports to the US by $2 billion-3.5 billion, leading to a decline in the GDP growth in the range of 5-10 bps from our current estimate of 6.6 per cent,” said Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist and Head Public Finance,

Ind-Ra.