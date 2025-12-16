India’s exports to US jump 22.6% to $7 billion in November: Govt data

New Delhi: After contracting for two straight months, India’s merchandise exports to the US rebounded sharply in November, rising 22.61 per cent year-on-year to $6.98 billion despite a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Imports from the US during the month surged 38.29 per cent to $5.25 billion. During April–November FY26, exports to the US grew 11.38 per cent to $59.04 billion, while imports increased 13.49 per cent to $35.4 billion.

The two countries are currently negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, with an Indian delegation in Washington for talks. Commenting on the data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said exports have returned to positive growth despite challenges. “We have rebounded,” he said, noting that tariffs on India are around 50 per cent—about 30 per cent higher than those faced by competitors—posing a significant challenge.

Agrawal said exporters are holding supply chains together and there is optimism on both sides that a trade deal could be finalised in the coming months.

India also recorded strong gains in exports to China. Shipments rose 90.12 per cent to $2.2 billion in November, driven by a sharp increase in electronics and engineering goods. During April–November FY26, exports to China rose 32.83 per cent to $12.22 billion. Engineering goods exports jumped six-fold to $655.83 million in November, while cumulative shipments rose 76.11 per cent to $330.62 million. Imports from China increased 18.28 per cent to $10.28 billion in November and rose 12.63 per cent to $84.27 billion during April-November FY26.

India’s exports to the UAE, UK, Germany, Hong Kong, Brazil, Italy, Spain and Australia posted positive growth, while shipments to the Netherlands, Bangladesh, Singapore and Saudi Arabia declined.

On the import side, inbound shipments fell from countries including Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Korea, Indonesia, the UK and Taiwan, but rose from Singapore, Japan and

Thailand.