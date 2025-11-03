‘India’s exports to US decline 37.5% in May-Sept’

New Delhi: India’s exports to the US fell sharply by 37.5 per cent between May and September 2025, dropping from $8.8 billion to $5.5 billion, according to think tank GTRI.

Exports of key sectors — pharmaceuticals, smartphones, metals, and automobiles — all recorded declines during the period. Pharma exports fell 15.7 per cent to $628.3 million, while industrial metals & auto parts saw a 16.7 per cent drop to $0.5 billion.

Aluminium exports fell 37 per cent, copper 25 per cent, auto parts 12 per cent, and iron and steel 8 per cent, said GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava. Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, agri-foods, and machinery were hit harder, falling 33 per cent to $3.2 billion.

Solar panel exports suffered the steepest fall of 60.8 per cent, from $202.6 million in May to $79.4 million in September.

Textile & garment shipments fell per cent to $597 million, with garments down 44 per cent, home textiles 16 per cent & yarn and fabrics 41 per cent.

Marine and seafood exports fell 49 per cent to $113 million, delivering a major setback to one of India’s most employment-heavy sectors.

The slump followed the US decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on a wide range of Indian goods, effective August 27.