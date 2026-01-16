India’s exports to China surges 67.35% in Dec

New Delhi: India’s exports to China jumped 67.35 per cent to $2.04 billion in December last year due to an increase in shipments of various products like electronics and marine, according to Commerce Ministry data.

The export increase was driven by several products, such as oil meals, marine products, telecom instruments and spices.

Imports from Beijing also rose by 20 per cent to $11.7 billion during the month under review, data showed.

During April-December of the current fiscal, exports surged 36.7 per cent to $14.24 billion, while imports during the first nine months increased 13.46 per cent to $95.95 billion. The trade deficit stood at $81.71 billion.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said, “It is a welcome growth”.

In the electronics segment, the main items registering growth included populated printed circuit boards, flat panel display modules, and other electrical apparatus for telephony.

The main agricultural and marine products exported are dried chillies, black tiger shrimp, green gram, Vannamei shrimp, and oil-cake residues.

Similarly, aluminium and refined copper billets also contributed significantly to export growth.

China is the second-largest trading partner of India after the US.