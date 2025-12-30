‘India’s exports to Australia rise 8% in FY25’

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that from January 1 next year, 100 per cent Australian product categories will be duty-free for Indian exports.

He also said India’s exports to Australia rose 8 per cent in 2024-25 with major gains witnessed across chemicals, textiles, plastics, pharma, petroleum products, and gems and jewellery sectors.

“From January 1, 2026, 100 per cent Australian tariff lines will be zero-duty for Indian exports, unlocking fresh opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, “ he said.

Exports are registering healthy growth as India’s labour intensive sectors are enjoying duty concessions under an interim trade pact between the two countries, which was implemented on December 29, 2022.

“Over the past three years, the Agreement has delivered sustained export growth, deeper market access, and stronger supply-chain resilience, benefiting Indian exporters, MSMEs, farmers, and workers alike,” he said in a social

media post.