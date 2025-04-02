India’s exports to Australia rise 4.4% during April-Feb 2024-25

NEW DELHI: India’s exports to Australia have risen by 4.4 per cent year-on-year during April-February 2024-25 due to the free trade agreement implemented by both the countries in 2022, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The pact was signed on April 2, 2022.

The ministry said that India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement has created pathways for robust trade, offering new avenues for businesses, entrepreneurs, and employment across both nations.

Following the signing and implementation of the agreement, total bilateral trade reached USD 24 billion in 2023-24, marking an impressive 14 per cent growth in the country’s exports to Australia as compared to 2022-23.

“This positive momentum continues in the current fiscal year, with India’s exports to Australia having increased by 4.4 per cent during April 2024-February 2025 as compared to the same period in April 2023-February 2024,” it added.

The ministry also said that the pact has brought benefits across several sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and agriculture.

“Exports on new lines, such as Calcined Petroleum Coke, High-Capacity Diesel Generating Sets, and Air Liquefaction Machinery, demonstrate the expanding trade opportunities facilitated by the agreement,” it said, adding sectors like electronics and engineering hold significant potential for future exports, offering promising prospects for further growth and innovation.

Further, the imports of key raw materials such as metalliferous ores, cotton, wood and wood products have supported the growth of Indian industries, solidifying the mutually beneficial and complementary nature of the partnership.