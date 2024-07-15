India's exports rise 2.56 pc to USD 35.2 bn in Jun

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports in June increased 2.56 per cent to USD 35.2 billion from USD 34.32 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Monday. Imports rose by about 5 per cent to USD 56.18 billion in June against USD 53.51 billion a year ago. The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at USD 20.98 billion. Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said going by the current trend, the country's total exports of goods and services may cross USD 800 billion this fiscal. During the first quarter of 2024-25, the exports of goods and services stood at about USD 200 billion, he added. India's merchandise exports rose by 9.1 per cent to USD 38.13 billion in May, even as the trade deficit widened to a seven-month high of USD 23.78 billion. Exports during April-June this fiscal increased 5.84 per cent to USD 109.96 billion, and imports grew 7.6 per cent to USD 172.23 billion.