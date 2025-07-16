India’s exports remain flat in June at $35.14 billion

New Delhi: India’s exports remained flat at $35.14 billion in June due to global economic uncertainties, while trade deficit narrowed to a four-month low of $18.78 billion during the month, the government data showed on Tuesday.

Exports in June last year were at $35.16 billion.

Imports declined 3.71 per cent year-on-year to $53.92 billion during the month due to fall in the inbound shipments of crude oil and gold.

Key export sectors, including petroleum, fabrics, gems and jewellery, leather, iron ore, oil seeds, cashew, spices, tobacco, and coffee, recorded negative growth during the month under review.

The shipments of petroleum products dipped 15.92 per cent to $4.61 billion in June, and 15.63 per cent to $17.4 billion during the first quarter.

However, exports of engineering, tea, rice, ready-made garments of all textiles, chemicals, marine products, and pharma have registered positive growth.

Electronic goods’ shipments rose 46.93 per cent to $4.14 billion in June. It was up 47.11 per cent to $12.4 billion during the April-June quarter this fiscal year.

During April-June 2025-26, exports increased 1.92 per cent to $112.17 billion, while imports rose 4.24 per cent to $179.44 billion, according to the data.

Merchandise trade deficit during April-June 2025 widened to $67.26 billion as compared to $62.10 billion in same quarter last fiscal year.

Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the country’s goods and services exports during the first quarter on 2025-26 is estimated at $210 billion, which is an increase of about 6 per cent year-on-year.

“If the growth continues like this, then we are going to cross the last year’s exports figures,” he said.

In 2024-25, India’s goods and services shipments reached a record high of $825 billion.

On the imports front, crude oil and gold imports decreased 8.37 per cent and 25.73 per cent to $13.8 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively. Further, the estimated value of services export for June is $32.84 billion as compared to $28.67 billion same month last year. The imports are estimated at $17.58 billion in June as against $15.14 billion in June 2024.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan urged the government to maintain a sharp, sector-focused export strategy, especially in services.

“With India’s digital capabilities and skilled workforce, there is immense scope to boost services exports. Investment in digital infrastructure, talent development, and targeted international promotion will be critical to sustaining this upward trajectory,” Ralhan said.