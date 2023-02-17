India’s exports may rise by 3-5% this fiscal: FIEO

New Delhi: India’s exports are expected to grow by 3-5 per cent to $435-445 billion in this fiscal, exporters’ body FIEO said on Friday.

In 2021-22, the country’s exports touched an all-time high of $422 billion.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President A Sakthivel said that the coming months are going to be little challenging unless both global economic growth and geopolitical situation improve drastically.

“However, we will be on course to cross the previous year’s goods export

target quite easily touching almost $435-445 billion with a growth of over 3-5 per

cent this fiscal,” he said in a statement.

Contracting for the second month in a row, India’s exports dipped by 6.58 per cent to $32.91 billion in January due to a slowdown in global demand.

Cumulatively, the country’s merchandise exports during April-January 2022-23 rose 8.51 per cent to $369.25 billion.