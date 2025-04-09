‘India’s exports cross $820 bn in FY2024-25’

New Delhi: The country’s goods and services exports have crossed $820 billion in 2024-25, marking a nearly 6 per cent increase over the previous fiscal year despite global economic uncertainties, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

The exports stood at $778 billion in FY24. The ministry informed exporters about the figure during a meeting called to deliberate on the opportunities arising out of the current situation and to apprise the industry about the steps being taken by the government to deal with it.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held the discussions with the export promotion councils and industry bodies in the light of the imposition of high tariffs by the US.

The ministry assured exporters that the government will work to provide a conducive environment to enable them to successfully navigate the recent changes in the global trade environment.

Exports are in the negative for the fourth month in a row in February due to global economic uncertainties.

India’s merchandise exports stood at $395.63 billion during April-February 2024-25 as against $395.38 billion in the same period last year.

The estimated value of service exports during April-February 2024-25 is $354.90 billion as compared to $311.05 billion in April-February 2023-24.