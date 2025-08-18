India’s entrepreneurial spirit aligned with vision 2047, says CBIC chairman

Kolkata: “India is at a pivotal moment, with our long-standing entrepreneurial spirit now fully supported by a government committed to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047,” stated Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, IRS, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in his keynote address at the 2nd National Conclave on Entrepreneurship at IIM Calcutta.

Organised by IIM Calcutta in partnership with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP), the two-day conclave brought together over 150 entrepreneurs, IIMC alumni, policymakers, and investors to chart India’s entrepreneurial roadmap towards a developed India.

Agarwal elaborated on this vision, highlighting how government initiatives are creating a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs.

He stated, “Through transformative policies like GST, a sharp focus on reducing logistics costs, and initiatives like ‘Make for the World,’ we are creating an ecosystem where entrepreneurs are the true architects of our economic future. It is this collective effort of innovation, collaboration, and a focus on value-driven growth that will ensure India’s position as a global leader in the decades to come.”

At the heart of the two-day conclave was the Joka Fund Fest 2025, where six IIMCIP-incubated startups pitched to select IIM Calcutta alumni investors. Covering sectors such as DeepTech, HealthTech, FinTech, Manufacturing, and IT, the ventures attracted strong investor interest, with multiple follow-up meetings scheduled over the next 2 - 4 weeks to explore funding in the Rs 2 crore - Rs 10 crore range.

The showcase highlighted the impact of alumni networks in fostering entrepreneurship through capital, mentorship, and market access.