India's defence production reaches all-time high of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2024-25 fiscal

New Delhi: India's annual defence production has reached an all-time high of Rs 1,50,590 crore in 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday. This marks a growth of around 18 per cent over the previous fiscal's total of Rs 1.27 lakh crore. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's defence production has hit a record high, Singh said. "The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25."

"These numbers indicate a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore," he said in a social media post. The defence minister commended the "collective efforts" of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders, including the defence public sector units and the private industry, in achieving what he called a "landmark". "This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of India's strengthening defence industrial base," he said.