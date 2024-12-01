India’s Coal output up 7.2% to 90.62 MT in Nov

New Delhi: India’s overall coal production rose by 7.2 per cent to 90.62 million tonnes (MT) in November compared to 84.52 million tonnes in the same month of last year, the Coal Ministry said in a statement on

Sunday.

The coal output in the April-November period of the current fiscal rose by 6.21 per cent to 628.03 MT over 591.32 MT in the year-ago period, according to provisional figures.

Coal production from captive and other entities rose to 17.13 MT in November against 12.44 MT in November 2023.

“Additionally, coal dispatches in November 2024 showed steady improvement, reaching 85.22 MT (provisional), up from 82.07 MT in November 2023, reflecting a growth of 3.85 per cent,” it said.

Cumulatively, coal dispatches up to November this fiscal rose to 657.75 MT, compared to 623.78 MT during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The coal ministry said that it remains committed to meeting the nation’s energy requirements by focusing on increasing production, improving dispatch efficiency, and ensuring seamless coal availability across the country.