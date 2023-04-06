India’s coal output up 12% to 107 MT in March, despatch rises by 7.49%

New Delhi: India produced around 107.84 million tonne (MT) of coal in March 2023, up 12 per cent from 96.26 MT in the same month of last year, an official statement said on Thursday.

During March 2023, the coal despatches also increased by 7.49 per cent to 83.18 MT from 77.38 MT in March 2022, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 4.06 per cent, 8.53 per cent and 81.35 per cent, respectively, over March 2022.

The despatches by CIL, SCCL and captives/others were also higher y-o-y by 3.40 per cent, 12.61 per cent and 31.15 per cent, respectively over the same month in 2022.

The power utilities despatch has increased by 4.36 per cent to 68.36 MT during March 2023 as compared to 65.51 MT in March 2022, it said. Of the top 37 coal-producing mines in the country, 29 mines produced more than 100 per cent and another six mines’ production stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

The coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 5.70 per cent in March as compared to the same month in 22 and overall power generation last month has been 4.59 per cent higher than the power generated in March 2022.

“The total power generation has increased in March 2023 to 139718 MU (million units) from 128026 MU in February 2023, registering a growth of 9.13 per cent,” the ministry said.