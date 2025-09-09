India’s coal output falls marginally in April-Aug to 381.75 MT

New Delhi: The country’s coal production dropped marginally by 0.6 per cent to 381.75 million tonnes (MT) during April-August FY26.

The domestic coal output was 384.037 MT in the year-ago period, according to provisional data of the government. Of the total output, Coal India produced 280.15 MT, followed by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd with 24.19 MT and captives and others with 77.41 MT.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

However, the country’s domestic coal output in August grew by 11.5 per cent to 69.87 MT, from over 62.63 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The government had earlier attributed the sector’s improved performance to a series of strategic policy measures, rigorous monitoring, and consistent support to stakeholders.

These efforts have played a key role in accelerating operational approvals and expanding production capabilities, thereby driving overall growth in coal output and dispatches. The coal ministry has reiterated its dedication to fully realising the potential of captive & commercial coal mining.