India’s coal imports flat at 201 MT in April-Dec

New Delhi: India’s coal imports remained flat at 201.30 million tonnes (MT) in the April-December period of the ongoing financial year.

The country’s coal import was 201.52 MT in the year-ago period, according to the data compiled by mjunction services, a leading name in the e-auction space. Coal import in December declined to 19.28 MT over 23.35 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

“Imports in December 2024 stood around 19.28 million tonnes as against 23.35 MT imported in December 2023,” it said.

During April-December 2024, non-coking coal imports were at 128.85 MT, lower than 133.46 MT imported during the same period in the previous year. Coking coal imports were at 40.64 MT during April-December 2024, down from 42.81 MT reported for April-December 2023.

“The high stock position in the domestic market, coupled with lower-than-expected demand, has led to a drop in import volumes. We expect the demand scenario to remain unchanged in the coming weeks,” mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said. Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy recently said reducing coal imports and increasing domestic production is the focus of the government.