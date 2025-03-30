India’s coal import rises marginally in January

New Delhi: The country’s coal import rose marginally by 1.23 per cent to 21.37 million tonne (MT) in January.

The coal import was 21.11 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The shipments were flat at 222.67 million tonne in April-January FY25, according to data compiled by mjunction services ltd, a B2B e-commerce platform.

During April-January 2024-25, non-coking coal import was at 141.18 MT, lower than 146.86 MT imported during the same period last financial year.

Coking coal import was at 45.88 MT during the 10-month period, down from 47.32 MT recorded for the same period last fiscal.

Of the total imports in January 2025, non-coking coal imports stood at 12.33 MT, lower than 13.40 MT imported a year ago.

Coking coal import volume was 5.23 MT, against 4.50 MT imported in January 2024.

“There is a subdued demand for imported material despite softness in seaborne prices, primarily due to ample stock available in the domestic market. We expect the weak trend to continue till the onset of summer,” mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said.

The cumulative coal production in the April-January period rose by 5.88 per cent to 830.66 MT from 784.51 MT recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year.